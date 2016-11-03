BRIEF-Argonaut Gold announces Q3 financial results and management change

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Argonaut Gold Inc
* Argonaut Gold Inc - Production of 26,322 GEOS in Q3
* Argonaut Gold Inc - In 2016, company plans to produce between 115,000 and 120,000 GEOS
* Argonaut Gold Inc - Adjustment to 2016 production guidance is due to lower than anticipated production during Q3
* Argonaut Gold Inc - Plans to invest a total of $37-$39 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016
* Argonaut Gold announces third quarter 2016 financial results and management change
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $35 million versus $32.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
