BRIEF-Interfor reports Q3'16 results

Nov 3 Interfor Corp

* Interfor Corp - Lumber production in Q3'16 was 628 million board feet versus 637 million board feet in Q2'16

* Interfor reports Q3'16 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.33

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.22

* Q3 sales C$457.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

