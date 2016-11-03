版本:
中国
2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics reports Q3 financial results

Nov 3 Aratana Therapeutics Inc

* Continues to anticipate commercial launch of ENTYCE in Q1 of 2017

* Aratana Therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

