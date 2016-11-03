版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Atmos Energy Corp announces the retirement of Senior Vice President Marvin Sweetin

Nov 3 Atmos Energy Corp

* Atmos Energy Corporation announces the retirement of Senior Vice President Marvin Sweetin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

