BRIEF-Martinrea International releases Q3 and announces dividend

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Martinrea International Inc
* Martinrea International Inc sees Q4 sales, excluding tooling sales, will range from $860 to $900 million
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.33 to c$0.37 excluding items
* Sees adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.33 to $0.37 on a basic and diluted basis for Q4
* Martinrea - Q4 sales expected to be impacted by customer announcement of plant shutdowns to reduce inventory on ford escape and fusion platforms
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Martinrea International - Lower volumes on some Chrysler business will impact net earnings per share for Q4 by approximately 3 to 4 cents
* Martinrea International Inc. releases third quarter results and announces dividend
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.34
* Q3 sales C$914.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$954.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
