BRIEF-National Fuel Gas qtrly operating earnings per share $0.66

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 National Fuel Gas Co
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.66
* National Fuel Gas Co sees FY 2017 consolidated capital expenditures $725 - $835 million
* National Fuel Gas Co sees FY 2017, consolidated earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net production of 39.8 BCFE, a 6% increase from prior year
* National Fuel reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.85 to $3.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.