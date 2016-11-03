BRIEF-Silvercorp Reports Q2 Fiscal 2017 Results

Nov 3 Silvercorp Metals Inc

* Q2 sales rose 70 percent to $46.3 million

* Silvercorp Metals Inc - Qtrly cash production cost per tonne of $55.84 compared with $70.49 in prior year period

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Silvercorp Metals Inc - Qtrly silver, lead and zinc sales up 44%, 51%, and 27%, respectively

