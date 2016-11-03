BRIEF-Silvercorp Reports Q2 Fiscal 2017 Results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Silvercorp Metals Inc
* Q2 sales rose 70 percent to $46.3 million
* Silvercorp Metals Inc - Qtrly cash production cost per tonne of $55.84 compared with $70.49 in prior year period
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Silvercorp Metals Inc - Qtrly silver, lead and zinc sales up 44%, 51%, and 27%, respectively
* Press Release - Silvercorp reports Q2 fiscal 2017 results: net income up 454%, cash flows from operations of $27.0 million on record silver production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.