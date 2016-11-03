BRIEF-Great Plains Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.86

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Great Plains Energy Inc -
* Westar acquisition on track for spring 2017 completion
* Company increased quarterly dividend on common stock
* Sees adjusted earnings per share between $1.75 to $1.85 for 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Great plains energy reports strong third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.86
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.