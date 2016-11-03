BRIEF-Inter Pipeline announces strong Q3 financial and operating results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Inter Pipeline Ltd - Qtrly total oil sands and conventional pipeline throughput volumes averaged 1,286,100 barrels per day
* Q3 FFO per share view c$0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inter Pipeline announces strong third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 FFO per share c$0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.