BRIEF-Inter Pipeline announces strong Q3 financial and operating results

Nov 3 Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Inter Pipeline Ltd - Qtrly total oil sands and conventional pipeline throughput volumes averaged 1,286,100 barrels per day

* Q3 FFO per share view c$0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inter Pipeline announces strong third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

