BRIEF-Mastec posts Q3 adj earnings per share $0.81

Nov 3 Mastec Inc

* Mastec announces third quarter 2016 results above expectations and increases 2016 full year guidance

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.69

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $1.3 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $5.1 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.54

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.73

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.44

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 revenue $1.59 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $5.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

