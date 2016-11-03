BRIEF-Bonavista Energy Corp announces 2016 third quarter results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Bonavista Energy Corp
* Bonavista Energy Corp - Qtrly funds from operations of $66.8 million ($0.26 per share)
* Bonavista Energy Corp- Anticipate 2016 production to average approximately 68,500 boe per day
* Bonavista Energy Corp - With current production at 71,000 boe per day, we anticipate 2016 production to average approximately 68,500 boe per day
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11
* Qtrly natural gas (MMcf/day) production 260 versus 324
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total oil equivalent (boe/day) production 64,160 versus 78,599
* Bonavista Energy Corp - Sees to generate production between 73,500 and 75,500 boe per day for FY 2017
* Bonavista Energy-Current production from acquired liquids rich natural gas assets in core regions is 6,900 boe per day
* Bonavista Energy-Cashless deal of buying liquids rich natural gas assets will result in incremental 8,500 boe per day of production in core areas
* Bonavista Energy-Cashless deal of buying liquids rich natural gas assets will result in $38 million of funds from operations forecasted for 2017
* Bonavista Energy- Have agreements to divest of approximately 2,900 boe per day of assets for total proceeds of approximately $118 million
* Bonavista Energy - Board has approved a preliminary 2017 e&d capital budget of between $280 and $300 million, drilling between 55 and 65 net wells
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
