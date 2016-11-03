版本:
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC Q3 earnings per share $0.62

Nov 3 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc

* Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results and announces fourth quarter dividend of $0.45 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $108.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

