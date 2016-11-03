版本:
BRIEF-Agrium securityholders overwhelmingly approve merger of equals with Potashcorp

Nov 3 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc

* Agrium Inc - Approximately 98 percent of shares and voting options voted at meeting were voted in favour of merger

* Agrium securityholders overwhelmingly approve merger of equals with Potashcorp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

