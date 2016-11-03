BRIEF-Stuart Olson reports Q3 results and declares quarterly dividend

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Stuart Olson Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share$0.05
* Stuart Olson Inc says revenue for three months ended September 30, 2016 was $220.7 million, compared to $281.7 million in Q3 2015.
* Stuart Olson Inc - Stuart Olson anticipates that 2016 consolidated revenue will be substantially lower than level achieved in 2015
* Stuart Olson reports third quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.