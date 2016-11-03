BRIEF-Stuart Olson reports Q3 results and declares quarterly dividend

Nov 3 Stuart Olson Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share$0.05

* Stuart Olson Inc says revenue for three months ended September 30, 2016 was $220.7 million, compared to $281.7 million in Q3 2015.

* Stuart Olson Inc - Stuart Olson anticipates that 2016 consolidated revenue will be substantially lower than level achieved in 2015

* Stuart Olson reports third quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend