公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Potashcorp shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger of equals with Agrium

Nov 3 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc

* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc - More than 99 percent of shares voted at meeting were voted in favor of merger

* Potashcorp shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger of equals with Agrium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

