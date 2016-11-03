版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Liberty Global qtrly revenue increased 1 pct to $4.3 bln

Nov 3 Liberty Global Plc

* Qtrly revenue attributed to Liberty Global Group increased 1% to $4.3 billion

* Liberty Global reports Q3 and YTD 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

