BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Q3 financial results

Nov 3 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums written $1,965.3 million versus $2,023.6 million

* Fairfax Financial Holdings - Qtrly combined ratio of insurance, reinsurance operations was 91.3% on a consolidated basis versus combined ratio of 90.7%

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $7.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

