BRIEF-Con Edison reports 2016 third quarter earnings

Nov 3 Consolidated Edison Inc

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Con Edison reports 2016 third quarter earnings

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.90 to $4.00

* Q3 earnings per share $1.63

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

