BRIEF-Secure Energy Services announces Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Secure Energy Services Inc
* Q3 revenue C$401.8 million
* Q3 revenue view C$301.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Secure Energy Services Inc - Estimates total organic capital expenditures of approximately $65 million in 2016, up from previous estimates of $50 million
* Secure Energy Services - In 2017, anticipates that capital opportunities at existing facilities will be comparable to 2016 spending of $65 million
* Secure Energy Services Inc - Secure expects an increase in oil and gas producers' capital budgets for 2017 over 2016
* Secure Energy Services - In 2017, capital spend could increase above $65 million as co responds to customer demand among other things
* Secure Energy Services Inc - Qtrly FFO per share $0.17
* Secure Energy Services Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Q3 Earnings Per Share View C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Secure Energy Services announces third quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million and 2017 capital expenditure program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
