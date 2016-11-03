BRIEF-Tahoe Resources reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe Resources Inc - well positioned to achieve its full-year 2016 production and cost guidance
* Sees 2016 silver production 18 - 21 moz
* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees 2016 gold production 370 - 430 koz
* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees fy exploration expense $15 - $20 million
* Q3 revenue $595.1 million
* Q3 revenue view $244.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 2016 production total of 5.0 million ounces silver and 98,419 ounces gold
* Tahoe Resources reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.