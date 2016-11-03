版本:
BRIEF-Bluelinx announces extension of revolving credit facility

Nov 3 Bluelinx Holdings Inc

* Bluelinx Holdings - $335 million revolving credit facility,$16 million tranche a loan component of revolving credit facility are extended until July 15, 2018

* Bluelinx announces extension of revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

