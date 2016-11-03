BRIEF-Alliant Energy Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Alliant Energy Corp
* Alliant Energy Corp - Sees FY EPS $1.84 - $1.92
* Alliant Energy Corp - Alliant Energy has updated its projected capital expenditures for 2016 through 2020, which total $6.6 billion
* Alliant Energy - Board of directors approved a 7% increase, or $0.085 per share, to its 2017 expected annual common stock dividend target
* Alliant Energy Corp - Alliant Energy currently projects aggregate capital expenditures of $4.7 billion for 2021 through 2025
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alliant Energy Corp qtrly operating revenue $924.6 million versus $898.9 million
* Alliant Energy announces third quarter 2016 results and increased annual common stock dividend target by 7% for 2017
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.88
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
