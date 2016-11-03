BRIEF-Goeasy reports record performance for the third quarter

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Goeasy Ltd :
* Goeasy Ltd - revenue for Q3 of 2016 increased to $87.8 million, an increase of 12.6% from $78.0 million in q3 of 2015.
* Goeasy Ltd - adjusted diluted earnings per share for quarter was $0.64
* Goeasy Ltd - 2016 ending easyfinancial gross consumer loans receivable target has been narrowed to $370 to $380 million
* Goeasy Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.36
* Goeasy Ltd- targets for 2018 remain unchanged
* Revenue growth target for 2016 has been moderated to a range of 14% to 16%
* Goeasy-FY easyfinancial operating margin target to a range of 35% to 38% while maintaining FY loan loss rates within targeted range of 14% to 16%
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Goeasy Ltd reports record performance for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Q3 same store sales fell 4.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
