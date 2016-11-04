版本:
BRIEF-Taiga's Q2 sales down 14%

Nov 3 Taiga Building Products Ltd :

* Taiga's Q2 sales down 14% but margin percentage holds steady at 8.8%

* Q2 sales C$335.1 million versus C$388 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

