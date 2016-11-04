版本:
BRIEF-Ellington Financial reports Q3 EPS of $0.02

Nov 3 Ellington Financial Llc :

* Ellington Financial Llc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

