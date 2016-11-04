版本:
BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust reports Q3 core EPS of $0.50

Nov 3 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc :

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

