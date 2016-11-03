版本:
BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reports the pricing of its public offering of common stock

Nov 3 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

* Announced pricing of public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock for total estimated gross proceeds of about $70 million

* Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc announces the pricing of its public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

