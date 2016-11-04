版本:
BRIEF-Klondex reports quarterly revenues of $53.0 million

Nov 3 Klondex Mines Ltd :

* "Maintain our targeted total annual production costs and geo production guidance"

* Qtrly net income per share $ 0.05

* Says on track to achieve full year production and cost guidance

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Klondex reports third quarter 2016 results; records record quarterly revenues of $53.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

