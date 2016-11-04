BRIEF-Western Forest Products Q3 earnings per share C$0.04

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Western Forest Products Inc :
* Continued to implement strategy of optimizing operations and investing in mills to improve margins
* Anticipate export and domestic sawlog markets will remain strong in Q4 of 2016
* Western Forest Products - twelve-month standstill period of softwood lumber agreement, which precluded trade action by U.S. expired Oct 11, 2016
* Western Forest Products-with no new agreement in place, there could be us government trade action against Canadian softwood lumber imports at any time
* Western announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.04
* Q3 revenue C$322.7 million versus C$278.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.