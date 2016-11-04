BRIEF-Western Forest Products Q3 earnings per share C$0.04

Nov 3 Western Forest Products Inc :

* Continued to implement strategy of optimizing operations and investing in mills to improve margins

* Anticipate export and domestic sawlog markets will remain strong in Q4 of 2016

* Western Forest Products - twelve-month standstill period of softwood lumber agreement, which precluded trade action by U.S. expired Oct 11, 2016

* Western Forest Products-with no new agreement in place, there could be us government trade action against Canadian softwood lumber imports at any time

* Western announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.04

* Q3 revenue C$322.7 million versus C$278.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S