BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp reports Q3 revenue C$8.5 million

Nov 3 Xtreme Drilling Corp :

* Xtreme Drilling Corp announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue C$8.5 million

* Q3 revenue view C$10.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

