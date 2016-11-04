版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Canyon reports Q3 adjusted per share-diluted loss $0.16

Nov 3 Canyon Services Group Inc

* Canyon reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly per share-diluted loss $0.20

* Qtrly adjusted per share-diluted loss $0.16

* Qtrly consolidated revenues $62.3 million versus $111.3 million

* Q3 revenue c$62.3 million versus i/b/e/s view c$59.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

