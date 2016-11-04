版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 11:18 BJT

BRIEF-Chemtrade provides update of regulatory approvals related to offer for Canexus Corp

Nov 3 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

* Chemtrade provides update regarding regulatory approvals related to its offer for Canexus Corporation

* Canadian competition bureau has issued supplementary information request ( "sir")

* Chemtrade -"sir" is with respect to previously announced offer by a unit of co to acquire all of issued, outstanding shares of Canexus Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐