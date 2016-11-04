版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 10:46 BJT

BRIEF-Slate Office REIT quarterly AFFO per unit $0.22

Nov 3 Slate Office Reit

* Slate Office REIT reports strong third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.22

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24

* Qtrly core FFO per unit $0.25

* Qtrly revenue $31.3 million versus $28.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐