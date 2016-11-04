BRIEF-Eagle Energy Inc reports quarterly FFO per share $0.11

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Eagle Energy Inc
* Eagle Energy Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results
* On track to post FY results at upper end of production guidance range, lower end of current operating cost guidance range
* Forecast our 2016 year-end net debt to reduce to $59 million
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.11
* Qtrly revenue $12.9 million versus $13.4 million
* Sees FY average production 3,400 to 3,800 BOE/D
* Sees FY capital budget $5.0 mm
* Achieved quarterly production of 4,085 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.