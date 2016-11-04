BRIEF-Chembio agrees to acquire Malaysia-based RVR Diagnostics

Nov 4 Chembio Diagnostics Inc

* Chembio agrees to acquire Malaysia-based RVR Diagnostics and establish operations in Southeast Asia

* Chembio will pay up to $1.5 million in cash and up to $2 million in Chembio Stock

* Chembio also will forgive $250,000 currently owed by RVR to Chembio

* Chembio diagnostics-to acquire RVR Diagnostics, a Malaysian, privately-held manufacturer, distributor of POC diagnostic tests for infectious diseases