公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 18:29 BJT

BRIEF-Newcastle announces third quarter 2016 results

Nov 4 Newcastle Investment Corp -

* Quarterly net interest income $19.2 million versus $8.3 million

* Newcastle announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

