BRIEF-Humana sees Q3 EPS $2.98

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Humana Inc
* Consolidated revenues (including investment income) for 3q 2016 were $13.69 billion, an increase of $331 million, or 2 percent
* 3Q 2016 consolidated benefit ratio of 81.5 percent decreased by 240 basis points from 83.9 percent for 3q 2015
* Humana inc says individual medicare advantage membership was 2,831,700 as of september 30, 2016, an increase of 94,600
* Humana inc says group medicare advantage membership was 353,900 as of september 30, 2016, a decrease of 127,400, or 26 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $9.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Humana inc says individual commercial and group segment performance in line with management's expectations in the quarter
* Humana inc - expects fy17 net growth in individual medicare advantage membership to approximate that for fy16
* Humana-Consolidated benefit decreased in quarter due to lower y-o-y utilization for medicare advantage business, favorable comparisons for prior period development
* Qtrly adjusted eps of $3.18
* Humana reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $9.50
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share about $8.68
* Q3 earnings per share $2.98
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.