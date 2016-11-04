BRIEF-New Home Co reports Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Nov 4 New Home Company Inc -

* New Home Company Inc says Q3 backlog dollar value up 37% to $290.2 million

* New Home Company Inc inc says Q3 net new home orders up 5%

* Sees 2016 home sales revenue of $470 - $500 million

* The New Home Company reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue rose 105 percent to $178 million

* Q3 revenue view $140.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S