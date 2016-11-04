版本:
BRIEF-Virtu Q3 EPS $0.18

Nov 4 Virtu Financial Inc

* Virtu financial inc says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share

* Virtu announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue fell 23.6 percent to $164.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

