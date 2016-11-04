版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 18:31 BJT

BRIEF-Egalet reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 4 Egalet Corp

* Egalet reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $1.10

* Q3 revenue $4.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐