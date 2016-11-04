版本:
BRIEF-Telus reports results for third quarter 2016

Nov 4 Telus Corp

* Telus reports results for third quarter 2016

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.65

* Quarterly dividend increased to C$0.48 per share

* Wireless segment postpaid churn rate was 0.94% in the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 revenue C$3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.24 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

