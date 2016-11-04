版本:
BRIEF-Allete Q3 earnings per share $0.81

Nov 4 Allete Inc :

* Allete Inc reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 revenue $349.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

