公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Essent Group Q3 earnings per share $0.65

Nov 4 Essent Group Ltd :

* Net premiums earned for q3 were $110.8 million, compared to $83.7 million in Q3 of 2015

* Essent Group Ltd reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

