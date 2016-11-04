版本:
BRIEF-EMC Insurance Group Q3 earnings per share $0.20

Nov 4 EMC Insurance Group Inc :

* Qtrly net investment income increased 1.5 percent to $11.5 million

* EMC Insurance Group Inc reports 2016 third quarter and nine month results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 operating earnings per share view $1.55 to $1.75

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.23 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

