2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Goldfield Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09

Nov 4 Goldfield Corp

* Goldfield announces strong third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue rose 13.3 percent to $30.7 million

* As of September 30, 2016, backlog was $170.3 million compared to $214.5 million as of same date last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

