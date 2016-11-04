版本:
BRIEF-ITT announces agreement to acquire Axtone

Nov 4 Itt Inc

* ITT announces agreement to acquire Axtone

* Deal for approximately $118 million

* Transaction represents a cash consideration of approximately $118 million

* Deal will be primarily funded from company's foreign cash (assumes $1.09 USD per EUR1 euro)

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to itt earnings in first full year after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

