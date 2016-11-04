BRIEF-ITT reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.98

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 ITT Inc
* ITT reports 2016 third-quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says adjusts 2016 full-year guidance
* Says recognized an $82 million pre-tax benefit in q3
* Says GAAP revenue is now expected to be down 5 percent to 6 percent in 2016
* Says has initiated a program offering certain former u.s. Employees with a vested pension benefit
* Sees 2016 GAAP EPS guidance range to be $1.96 to $2.15 and adjusted EPS guidance range to be $2.20 to $2.30
* Says now expects GAAP EPS guidance range to be $1.96 to $2.15 and adjusted EPS guidance range to be $2.20 to $2.30 in 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $2.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to recognize a non-cash pretax pension settlement charge of approximately $18-20 million in Q4 of 2016
* 2016 GAAP revenue is now expected to be down 5 percent to 6 percent, and organic revenue is expected to be down 9 to 10 percent
* Says organic revenue is expected to be down 9 to 10 percent in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.