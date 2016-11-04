版本:
BRIEF-William Lyon Homes reports Q3 earnings per share $0.34

Nov 4 William Lyon Homes

* William Lyon Homes reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly home sales revenue of $342.6 million, up 40%

* Qtrly new home deliveries of 673 homes, up 19%

* quarter-End units in backlog of 1,071, up 4%

* Qtrly total operating revenue $342.7 million versus $249.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $338.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

