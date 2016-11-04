版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Michael Kors appoints Robin Freestone to board of directors

Nov 4 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

* Michael Kors appoints Robin Freestone to board of directors

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - Appointment of Freestone brings company's board membership to nine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐