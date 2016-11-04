版本:
BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.27

Nov 4 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.27

* Qtrly affo per unit $0.22

* Melcor reit announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

